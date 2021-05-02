Chiles' Sam Wilson signs to Webber International University flag football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You won’t hear her name being called in this weekend’s NFL Draft but Chiles High School’s Sam Wilson has found a new home to continue her career on the gridiron.

In front of family and friends Saturday afternoon, Wilson inked her commitment to Webber International University’s flag football program. A decision she knew would be an easy one to make after her first flag football combine experience. But it’s being a pioneer in the growing sport of flag football that has this future quarterback in disbelief of what she has the potential to achieve.

“It’s mind-blowing. In middle school I was playing tackle football wishing I could play with actual girls so they would treat me the same," Wilson told ABC 27. "It has yet to sink in that we are the first era of something way bigger than it should be.”

Wilson plans on studying physical therapy while at Webber.