TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) —Chiles’ Kyle McGill was crowned the 2A state champion in the 195 pound weight class. Florida High’s Tyler Reeve finished as runner-up in the 1A-126 pound weight class.
Chiles' Kyle McGill wins 195 pound weight class state wrestling championship
Florida High's Reeve takes runner-up in 1A-126
Posted at 11:34 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 23:34:18-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.