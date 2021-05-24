Chiles' Jackson Systma signs with Florida Tech Lacrosse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles High School’s Jackson Systma signed his letter of intent to Florida Tech to continue playing lacrosse Sunday night.

A decision that’ll keep him pretty close to home but even closer to a beach for his next four years.

“Florida Tech when I was looking through all the options, I was looking for Florida (schools) trying to keep it close to home but also with some distance. I went down there for a visit and they just had a great program, great culture down there," Systma told ABC 27. "And I love the beach.”

