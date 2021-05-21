Chiles hosts two nights of high school football spring jamborees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles football team kicked off night one of two nights of high school football Thursday. Rickards, Leon, and Wakulla took part in the first night of play, with each team playing one half of football against each other.

Rickards topped Leon 30-2 in the first half of the night. Wakulla then beat Leon 15-3 in the second half, and Wakulla and Rickards tied to round out the night.

Lincoln, Chiles, and Godby play on Friday night. The first half of football begins at 6:30 p.m.