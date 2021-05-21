Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Chiles hosts two nights of high school football spring jamborees

items.[0].videoTitle
The Chiles football team kicked off night one of two nights of high school football Thursday.
Posted at 11:40 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 23:40:23-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles football team kicked off night one of two nights of high school football Thursday. Rickards, Leon, and Wakulla took part in the first night of play, with each team playing one half of football against each other.

Rickards topped Leon 30-2 in the first half of the night. Wakulla then beat Leon 15-3 in the second half, and Wakulla and Rickards tied to round out the night.

Lincoln, Chiles, and Godby play on Friday night. The first half of football begins at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project