Posted at 11:41 PM, May 17, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —Chiles High School's McKenna Swartzman and Raelin Lescher signed their national letter of intent's Monday afternoon to Thomas University's soccer program.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.