Chiles High School celebrates the signings of eleven athletes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles High School celebrated the signings of eleven athletes on Thursday. Soccer, golf, volleyball, softball, and baseball all represented, with three athletes signing letters of intent with SEC programs.
A look at who's going where:
Alexa Poage - Soccer - University of Texas at Dallas
Parker Bell - Golf - Florida
Brooke Lent - Volleyball - West Florida
Baylee Smith - Softball - East Georgia State College
Jaden Martinez - Softball - University of South Florida
Brooke Baker - Softball - FSCJ
Grant Gallagher - Baseball - Santa Fe College
Parker McDonald - Baseball - Samford
Chris Stanfield - Baseball - Auburn
Jaxson West - Baseball - Alabama
Andy Thies - Baseball - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Congratulations!