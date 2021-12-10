Chiles High School celebrates the signings of eleven athletes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles High School celebrated the signings of eleven athletes on Thursday. Soccer, golf, volleyball, softball, and baseball all represented, with three athletes signing letters of intent with SEC programs.

A look at who's going where:

Alexa Poage - Soccer - University of Texas at Dallas

Parker Bell - Golf - Florida

Brooke Lent - Volleyball - West Florida

Baylee Smith - Softball - East Georgia State College

Jaden Martinez - Softball - University of South Florida

Brooke Baker - Softball - FSCJ

Grant Gallagher - Baseball - Santa Fe College

Parker McDonald - Baseball - Samford

Chris Stanfield - Baseball - Auburn

Jaxson West - Baseball - Alabama

Andy Thies - Baseball - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Congratulations!