Chiles High School celebrates the signings of eleven athletes

Chiles High School
Posted at 10:32 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 22:32:05-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles High School celebrated the signings of eleven athletes on Thursday. Soccer, golf, volleyball, softball, and baseball all represented, with three athletes signing letters of intent with SEC programs.

A look at who's going where:

Alexa Poage - Soccer - University of Texas at Dallas
Parker Bell - Golf - Florida
Brooke Lent - Volleyball - West Florida
Baylee Smith - Softball - East Georgia State College
Jaden Martinez - Softball - University of South Florida
Brooke Baker - Softball - FSCJ
Grant Gallagher - Baseball - Santa Fe College
Parker McDonald - Baseball - Samford
Chris Stanfield - Baseball - Auburn
Jaxson West - Baseball - Alabama
Andy Thies - Baseball - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Congratulations!

