Chiles High School celebrates fourteen student athletes Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The last day of high school for Chiles seniors is this Friday. On Monday, another celebration to add to a busy week, as 14 student athletes were recognized for signing letters of intent to compete at the next level.

From soccer to diving, the Naval Academy to Alabama, the Timberwolves will be represented all over the country, and it's a testament to the hard work they put in to get them here.

"They achieve in the classroom, they're leaders on their teams, they are just outstanding role models of perserverance and work and sacrifice and opportunities," said principal Joe Burgess. "Great stories are right behind me right now and that's why we love celebrating with their families and their teammates and their coaches. It's a wonderful day for all the Timberwolves."

Below are those who signed letters of intent:

o Annie Peacock – Brevard College – girls soccer

o Kyle Otis – Clarkson University – boys soccer

o Kelcey Marston – Huntingdon College – boys lacrosse

o Bird Alford – University of Maryland Baltimore County – volleyball

o Olivia Hartmann – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – volleyball

o Filippo Aldrovandi Reina – Rice University – cross country and track

o Ben Kirbo – Colorado State University – cross country and track

o Ella Hodges – The Savannah college of Art and Design – cross country and track

o Kendall Meyer – Florida International University – cross country and track

o Carter Davis – Brigham Young University – diving

o Ben Hodge – Barton College – swimming

o Josh Wurgler – United States Naval Academy – swimming

o Lydia Hanlon – University of Kentucky – swimming

o Stella Grace Watts – University of Alabama – swimming