Chiles High School boy's golf prepares for regionals in Port Orange

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 10 straight city titles and six straight district titles is a feat the Chiles boy's golf program wears on their sleeves proudly. And the Timberwolves hit the road for regionals Sunday afternoon on their way to Port Orange looking to add to the legacy of the program. Seniors like Aiden Ash and Parker Bell told ABC 27 what separates them from the rest of the pack and the journey of becoming one of the most dominant golf programs in the state of Florida.

“I think we all get out on the course a lot and we all practice a lot. And that’s the main difference. A lot of other schools don't put in the work we do," says Ash.

“Just seeing how we’ve progressed from the first year really not having much of a chance at state. And these past few years we’ve been able to get the job done and it’s been really fun to watch the team grow," added Bell. "And hopefully we can do it again this year.”