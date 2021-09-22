Chiles football focused on building momentum after big win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles High football team has battled some serious adversity this season. Friday night was the first time the Timberwolves played with a full roster thanks to quarantines of their athletes.

Having everyone back made a difference. Chiles topped a very talented Madison County squad for their first win of the season, and now they're focused on keeping everyone healthy and building off that win as they get ready for the rest of the season.

"When you tell a team, hey, you can play with these guys, now they believe you a little more when you tell them that, but it doesn't matter who we play, it matters how we play," head coach Kevin Pettis said Tuesday. "If you just concentrate of the process, concentrate on the three feet in front of your face and just do that every play, then we'll be alright."

Chiles returns to action on Thursday when they host Creekside. Kick-off is at 7:00.