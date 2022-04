Chiles flag football captures district title in 33-0 win over Sandalwood

Chiles Athletics

Posted at 12:20 AM, Apr 29, 2022

SANDALWOOD HIGH SCHOOL, Fla. —The Chiles High School flag football team won the 2A District 2 title in a 33-0 win over Sandalwood.

