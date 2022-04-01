Chiles boys weightlifting wins first ever team District title, focused on Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles High School in Tallahassee opened it's doors for the first time in 1999. Over two decades later, the Timberwolves are still celebrating firsts. This week, the Chiles boys weightlifting team won the school's first ever team district championship.

A district championship is the first step to a state championship in the state of Florida. Two athletes, Luke Pickels and Will Sconyers, won individual titles, only the second and third individual titles in at least the last decade, and it's an example of the hard work this team has put in.

"You always look at things you can put on the wall, there's not a district championship on this wall in the weight room," said head coach Kevin Pettis. "Now we can add a district championship to the weight room."

"It's just one step on the way to making it to state," said individual champion Will Sconyers, who captured the district championship in the 183 weight class. "It's just one step in our journey I guess."

"It's a sense of yeah, this is why we do this everyday, but it's also like, yeah this is over, now we have to go to regionals and make it to state now," added 154 individual champion Luke Pickels.

Pettis said 15 Timberwolves qualified for regionals, which will be held next Saturday.