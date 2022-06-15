Chiles boys swim and dive team receives state championship rings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been a long time coming, but the Chiles High School boys swim and dive team finally got their state championship rings on Wednesday. The Timberwolves won the Class 3A state title back in November, their third state title in the last six seasons.

For these guys, getting those rings today, brought them right back to that November 13th day, the first team state title of their careers, one they worked hard for, and now have the hardware to show for it.

"We kind of just wanted it to shine, you know?" said Josh Wurgler describing the rings they designed. "See all on the outside, you got some reflective you know, and then you have the big C."

"We didn't want to go with the wolf, because we didn't want the wolf to over shine the sparkles," added Jonas Wars.

"Even though it was extended, it was a great reason to bring all the boys back together and I think it was a good thing," said head coach Maggie Crutchfield. "They always say, if you can't go big, go home, and they went big! They earned it."

The boys team previously won state titles in 2016 and in 2017.