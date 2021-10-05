Chiles boys golf wins City Championship for tenth straight year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The back to back State Champion Chiles High School boys golf team is working towards their three-peat, and they're off to a good start. The Timberwolves won their 10th straight City Championship on Monday at Hilaman Country Club. Parker Bell took first with an even 72. Taylor Bell and Aiden Ash finished tied for second with 75.
Posted at 12:05 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 00:11:30-04
