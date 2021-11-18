Chiles boys golf finishes state runner-up, Bell wins individual title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles boys golf team has had quite the run. They headed into this week's Class 3A state championships as back to back state champions. The Timberwolves finished day one of the two day tournament in third place, eight strokes behind Lake Mary and seven strokes behind Ponte Vedra.

The Timberwolves shot well enough on the second and final day to finish second overall. Parker Bell led the way for Chiles, shooting 68 on day one, and 69 on day two for a two day total of -7, winning the individual state title, finishing eight strokes ahead of second place.