Chiles baseball team recognizes Veterans with flag pole dedication, ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday was Veterans Appreciation Night for the Chiles High School baseball team. A flag pole was dedicated in center field and dozens of Veterans were recognized for their time in the service. It was a moving night for everyone in attendance.

John Haynes left his home at the age of 15, joining the Marine Corp.

"I was in the Chinese Silver War, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War," he reflected.

Three decades of service, retiring as a Major, and thankful for a night like Tuesday.

"Here today, I met a number of my old friends, military from all branches of service."

"To be here, we're honored to be asked, all the Veterans," added Ritaann Schultz, a Veteran of the Navy Veteran. "Especially us, the women Veterans. We're very honored to be here for the dedication of the flag pole."

For the trio of Debra Mann, Karen Bauer and Schultz, being a women Veteran hasn't always been easy.

"If you got married, you had to get out, that changed in the '70s," said Bauer, an Army Veteran. "If you got married, you definitely had to get out."

"In the past, females have really not been recognized," added Mann, who is also an Army Veteran ."I quote the statistic, and it hasn't changed. One-third of all military is female, and people don't realize that."

Female, male, Army, Navy, on Tuesday night, it didn't matter.

"I hate to see some of the divisiveness in our country right now," said Haynes. "I feel strongly that can be overcome because we are Americans. We do what is right."

Americans on full display on Tuesday night.