Chiles' Azaria Varnado signs with Labette Community College women's basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a moment Chiles High School senior Azaria Varnado had longed worked for when she signed her letter of intent to Labette Community College Monday afternoon.

During her time as a Lady Timberwolf that sense of family she developed was something she knew had to stay with her when making her college decision. And Labette offered an opportunity to develop her skills even more before moving on to a four-year school down the road. When it came time to make the decision it was a no-brainer for Varnado.

“It just felt like home. The coach was ready for me to come there, he encouraged me to be there and I wanted to be a part of the Labette family. I felt like that was the best choice for me," Varnado told ABC 27. "Being a JUCO player you get picked up by colleges more often than you do straight out of high school."

Varnado will major in mechanical engineering.