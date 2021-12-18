Championship Celebration: Quitman community holds parade/bonfire for Brooks County Trojans football

QUITMAN, GA. (WTXL) — It started with a parade that circled the main streets of Quitman. Fans lined the sidewalks, signs attached to the back of parade floats. While coaches, players, and cheerleaders received a champions celebration for a historic accomplishment.

“You have accomplished something that has taken us 27 years to accomplish. Those state championships are hard to come by. So enjoy it," Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman told ABC 27. "Then when it’s time to start over and work, we’ll start back working. But right now it's the Christmas holidays man, enjoy this ride.”

And as the parade brought everyone together at Brooks County High School. By the looks of all those kids faces it surely looks like they’re enjoying every minute of this ride. And as for title game hero and MVP Omari Arnold, this past week has been more than just a ride.

“It’s been very crazy. My phone has been blowing up. And there’s been a lot of support after the game so I love it," Arnold told ABC 27.

In a small town like Quitman, family, friends, faith and football bond this community together like no other. Brooks County sits atop the Georgia high school football throne. And to celebrate that with the fans was the icing on the cake.

“It’s not only our trophy, it’s this entire Brooks County’s trophy, it's the community's trophy," says Freeman. "So we’re taking pictures and enjoying it. We’re going to enjoy this ride and I want them to be involved with it.”