Cedric Jones relieved of his duties as FAMU DRS head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Thursday evening ABC 27 confirmed with FAMU DRS administration that Cedric Jones has been relieved of his duties effective immediately as head football coach at FAMU DRS.

In a statement to ABC 27, FAMU DRS superintendent Micheal Johnson says, "We appreciate the efforts and contributions Mr. Jones has made to our athletic program, as well as our school district and wish him well in his professional pursuits."

Cedric spoke with ABC 27's Dom Tibbetts and offered the following statement, "In my mind there is nothing left to say. I wish my school good luck in the future."

Jones also confirmed that several teams have already contacted him to be on their sidelines for Friday night's games.

The school's release said that administrators will will conduct a search for his replacement and current interim athletic director Willie Williams has agreed to fill that role until a permanent replacement has been selected.