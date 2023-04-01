Capital City Classic showcases top talent in 12th year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Close to 50 of some of the state of Florida's best girls flag football teams are battling it out for bragging rights this weekend at the Capital City Classic, including some local favorites.

The state of Florida was the first in the country to add flag as a high school sport two decades ago, and it's only grown sense, and to showcase the talent in this state is what this tournament's all about.

"Florida really is the capital for flag football and everything that's gone on to this point and will continue to do so," said tournament director Ricky Hufty. "For Florida to mean what it does for flag football, and for this tournament to kind of be right smack dab in the middle of all of it, it's awesome and it's humbling for us that are involved with it, and it's not something that myself or anyone else involved take lightly."

The tournament continues and wraps up on Saturday.