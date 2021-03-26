Capital City Classic girl's flag football tournament to make comeback in Tallahassee

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring football is in the air and Florida State isn’t the only one getting in on the action.

Saturday morning kicks off the Capital City Classic girl's flag football tournament at the Messer Sports Complex in Tallahassee.

Anticipation for this year’s tournament is through the roof following a 2020 season that was cut short by the pandemic. Fans will be able to see a total of ten teams in action with six from the Tallahassee area and four from neighboring cities.

Among the teams making the trip over to the Capital City is Suwannee and as head coach and tournament organizer, Ricky Hufty told ABC 27, the start to the 2021 season has been great.

More importantly, he wants these girls to know they’re setting the bar for this sport to grow into other states that don’t offer flag football.

“To be cut short last year it was kind of like they got a tease, they got a little bit of it and then it was pulled away as it was for everybody. So for us to get back into it this year and we kind of lost our off-season, but coming in this year they were chomping at the bit to get going," Hufty said. "And we’ve had a great start to the season. We’re doing a lot of learning, we’re getting a lot better game by game and it’s just exciting to see the progress for us coaches.”

“It’s awesome because I specifically remember last year coach Hufty always repeated that we were at the forefront of this program and it’s honestly inspiring knowing that we’re starting something and encouraging others to start their own thing," said Bulldogs quarterback Maci Campbell. "Other states that don’t have flag football are considering it and like you said the colleges are beginning to offer scholarships for it.

The first games kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.