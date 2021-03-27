Capital City Classic brings excitement and opportunity for girls flag football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Like so many spring sports in the year 2020, Girls Flag Football in the Sunshine State was taken away by the pandemic. But 2021 marks the comeback and earlier Saturday morning the Capital City Classic roared back into Tallahassee.

The sun was shining on a gorgeous afternoon and despite the lower number of teams in this year’s tournament due to Covid protocols, the 10 teams that competed certainly didn’t lack in competition. Suwannee head coach and tournament organizer Ricky Hufty was glad to see so many teams and their families enjoy the day. And even happier to know that these girls will spend it around people who want to see this sport keep succeeding.

“I mean the big thing we tell our kids specifically is that obviously, we want to compete, we want to win but no matter what don’t forget to enjoy this experience. It’s so unique to be here in one palace with all these incredible flag football teams and be around the sport the way this tournament is set up," Hufty said.

"Don’t forget to enjoy it. You get to be here with your team all day, which I think is so special. I told our kids I’m just excited to be able to spend the whole day with you all. So we get to compete on a big stage quite a bit throughout the day. I mean it’s just awesome and we’re so happy to see everybody have a great time," he added.