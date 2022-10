Cairo softball opens Super Regional play with two wins

WTXL

Posted at 8:45 AM, Oct 19, 2022

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — CLASS A DIVISION 1 Bleckley County 15

Brooks County 0 Swainsboro 15

Pelham 0 CLASS AA Berrien 18

Rutland 2 Appling 3

Berrien 0 CLASS AAAA Cairo 8

Griffin 0 Lagrange 3

Cairo 4 CLASS AAAAAA Effingham County 13

Thomas County Central 5

