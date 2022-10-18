Cairo softball has sights set on state as super regionals approach

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — A three game loss to Cedartown in the second round of last year's GHSA AAAA state playoffs was how Cairo's season ended, and they haven't forgotten it. The Syrupmakers are fresh off a Region title, and are using the motivation of last year to get to Columbus and the state tournament this season.

The road to get there starts Tuesday for the Syrupmakers, who have the luxury of playing at home in their four team double elimination super regional.

After winning the Region title, head coach Randy Adams said this team is riding high. Now they have to handle business this week to make the elite eight, and stay in the hunt to win a state title.

"We've really had growth. We knew we were going to have some growth, but we really had some girls step up in big spots that have really kind of led the way for us to get back to this point," he said Monday. "I think consistency is the key. On the mound throwing strikes, making the other team earn everything they get and if we can stay consistent and do that, I think we can go as far as we are capable of."

Cairo's first game is set for Tuesday at noon against Griffin. Islands and LaGrange make up the other half of that super regional.