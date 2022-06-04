Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Cairo High School names David Coleman head football coach

He was defensive coordinator for past 2 seasons
Joedi and David Coleman Cairo High school.jpg
Grady County Schools District | Cairo High School
L-R: Joedi Coleman and David Coleman. David was named the head football coach at Cairo High School. Joedi will teach math in the school system beginning in the fall.
Joedi and David Coleman Cairo High school.jpg
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 22:39:12-04

GRADY COUNTY SCHOOLS ANNOUNCED THAT DAVID COLEMAN WILL BE THE NEXT HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT CAIRO HIGH SCHOOL. — Grady County Schools announced that David Coleman will be the next head football coach at Cairo High School.

He will take over the program when the team begins summer workouts Tuesday.

According to the Grady County School System, Coleman is a 2006 graduate of Cairo High School and graduated from Valdosta State University with a degree in physical education.

Coleman has been a coach with the Syrupmakers for 10 years. His first three years Coleman was an offensive assistant coach, but the past seven years, Coleman has been a defensive coach.

The last two seasons, Coleman has been the team’s defensive coordinator.

Coleman has previously served as the team’s strength and conditioning coordinator for four years.

The Syrupmakers had a 7-4 overall record and won a game in the GHSA Class AAAA state playoff tournament game last season.

Coleman takes over the program from the retiring Steve DeVoursney.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming