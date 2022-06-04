Cairo High School names David Coleman head football coach

GRADY COUNTY SCHOOLS ANNOUNCED THAT DAVID COLEMAN WILL BE THE NEXT HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT CAIRO HIGH SCHOOL. — Grady County Schools announced that David Coleman will be the next head football coach at Cairo High School.

Just 24 hours after announcing that head coach Steve DeVoursney was retiring, the @Cairo_Football team has named their new head coach!



David Coleman will lead the Syrupmakers next season. He's a Cairo grad & has spent the past decade as an assistant at his Alma mater. @abc27 — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) June 4, 2022

He will take over the program when the team begins summer workouts Tuesday.

According to the Grady County School System, Coleman is a 2006 graduate of Cairo High School and graduated from Valdosta State University with a degree in physical education.

Coleman has been a coach with the Syrupmakers for 10 years. His first three years Coleman was an offensive assistant coach, but the past seven years, Coleman has been a defensive coach.

The last two seasons, Coleman has been the team’s defensive coordinator.

Coleman has previously served as the team’s strength and conditioning coordinator for four years.

The Syrupmakers had a 7-4 overall record and won a game in the GHSA Class AAAA state playoff tournament game last season.

Coleman takes over the program from the retiring Steve DeVoursney.