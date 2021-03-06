Cairo girls seal up trip to state championship game with win over Troup

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Cairo girls basketball team will play for their first state title since 1982 after they beat Troup 55-51 on Friday night.

The Syrupmaids trailed by ten at halftime but rallied in the second half to tie it, and eventually take the lead. Senior Jy'nijah Cooper sank to free throws with 13 seconds to play to expand the Syrupmaid lead to four, and they held on for the win.

"I wouldn't even let myself think about us winning," said head coach Daphne McClendon. "Only thing I was thinking was we have to show up and do our job. That's what we did. Never quit. Never faltered."

"We've been playing together since sixth grade," said Cooper, one of nine Syrupmaid seniors. "We always had that bond so we tell each other don't quit."

Cairo will play Wednesday at 5 p.m. for the AAAA state championship.