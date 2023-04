Cairo girls fall in first round, Maclay lacrosse loses in district title game

Posted at 11:16 PM, Apr 13, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High schools across Florida and Georgia continues postseason play on Thursday.

FHSAA BOYS LACROSSE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP Maclay 3

South Walton 11 GHSA GIRLS STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP AAAA - FIRST ROUND Spalding 3

Cairo 0 AAAAAA - FIRST ROUND Lakeside (Evans) 1

Thomas County Central 5

