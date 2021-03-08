Cairo girls basketball fired up for opportunity at a state title

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Cairo girls basketball team is just three days away from a possible GHSA class AAAA state championship. The very thought of bringing home a state title has this team fired up for the opportunity against Carver High School Wednesday evening.

After their semi-final win over Troup High School the community was in full celebration mode. Talking with head coach Daphne McClendon after the game, would’ve made you think they won the state championship right then and there. But those emotions are just the result of how hard her team has worked to get to this point.

“I can not believe it I’m so excited we were down by 10 at half and my kids didn’t quit. We don’t quit. That’s what Cairo does, we don’t quit," McClendon said. "We stepped to the line we made free throws, we picked up their big man number one, she’s phenomenal, number 21 inside is great and we were still able to overcome. So I can’t say enough about my team, so pleased.”

The GHSA class AAAA state championship game tips off Wednesday at 5 p.m.