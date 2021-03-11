Cairo girls basketball falls in AAAA state championship game

MACON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Cairo girls basketball team fell to Carver-Columbus Wednesday night in the AAAA state championship game.

The Syrupmaids led by three at the break, but a 12-0 run by Carver to close out the first half changed the course of the game, and Cairo could never respond.

Cairo fell 70-54, but set the foundation for the future for Syrupmaid basketball.

"You want to win, but they know the gravity of what we've done," said head coach Daphne McClendon. Cairo was looking to win their first state title in girls basketball since 1982. "We wanted to come out with that W, but we're proud to be runner-up this year. We'll take it."

Cairo finished the season 18-2.