Cairo, Franklin County announce new football coaches Tuesday

Posted at 10:54 PM, Jan 10, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday was a big day on the coast and in south Georgia, as two high schools announced the hiring of football coaches.

At Cairo, a familiar face has made it official. David Coleman,who served as interim head football coach this season, was officially announced as the Syrupmakers new head coach. Coleman went 8-4 and led Cairo to the second round of the playoffs this season. Coleman now officially replaces Steve DeVoursney, who retired in June.

At Franklin County High School, the Seahawks announced that John Cooper will be their new head football coach. Cooper most recently served as an offensive line coach at Wakulla County, but was previously an assistant coach for the Seahawks.

