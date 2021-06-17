Cairo football embracing opportunity for summer workouts

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — Last summer was very different for high school athletic teams, as COVID-19 limited what workouts they could do. As of Wednesday, practices, scrimmages and workouts are all full go.

In Cairo, the Syrupmakers are taking advantage of the opportunity to practice. They hosted Lee County for a day of 7 on 7. The goal? To play a little football and fix some lingering mistakes. Everyone said they are taking advantage of the chance to practice, and they're hoping the extra work pays off come fall.

"Anytime you can get your kids out there and work and get them moving around, it's great for them to get out there and get back some sense of normalcy," said head coach Steve DeVoursney. "You know, just to be around each other and the camaraderie, it's been fun so far this summer."

Cairo's first game is August 20 when they travel to Fitzgerald.