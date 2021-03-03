Cairo, Clinch County girls basketball teams punch tickets to the final four

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday night was a big one for the Cairo and Clinch County girls basketball teams. Both teams, playing in their respective elite eight match-ups, where a win would put them in the final four.

The Cairo Syrupmaids went toe for toe with Pickens for four quarters in AAAA. Tied at 49 with less than ten seconds to play, Ambria Vicks stole the ball and was fouled before she could shoot. She went to the line for a one and one, sinking both free throws to seal up the 51 to 49 win, sending Cairo to the final four.

"I have to make them. I gotta make them. That's all I was thinking," she said after the win. "I have to make them and seal the deal!"

"I don't even know that I know the emotions except I am so proud for them," added head coach Daphne McClendon. "We've done something we've never done before and if they don't keep battling, we don't win that game. Just so proud of them."

In A Public, Clinch County hosted Lake Oconee Academy in another game that came down to the wire. Clinch County held on to hand the Titans their first loss of the season, a 57-53 the final in the Pantherettes favor.

"Listen I told their coach that all I know is I'm happy I won the coin flip," said head coach Chase Daniels. "I told my girls in the locker room before this game that I would much rather go on the road in the final four. I thought this was the most important game to have at home."

Both teams advance to the final four, which will played either Friday or Saturday.