Cairo boys soccer falls in PK's in the elite eight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Cairo boys soccer team took a 1-0 lead over North Oconee early in the second half, but the visitors tied it up with just over four minutes to play.

After two overtime periods, the score was still deadlocked 1-1, so penalty kicks decided the winner. North Oconee won 5-3 in PK's, ending the Syrupmakers season.

"They showed throughout the season how much they loved the game, how much they enjoyed playing with each other, how much they grew playing together," said Cairo head coach Gui Henrique of his athletes. "That's all you can ask for in a team. An amazing season, an amazing season. I don't think many people believed it, but from the get go, I knew this team had a great success and could make it. Unfortunately, not the result we wanted tonight, but that's soccer. That's why you have to love the sport."

Cairo finishes the season 13-3-2.