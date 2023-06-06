Brycen Jones closes his spring with another championship ring

Thomasville's Brycen Jones closed out his spring season on the links with a little more hardware.

The Bulldog captured a third straight GHSA individual state title, and so he will close out his high school career as a back-to-back-to-back state champion. Looking ahead, Jones will be headed to Georgia Southern to continue his golf career, but to close out his last high school season with another big win, means a whole lot.

"It is something special that not a lot of people get to say," said Jones. "It is just awesome to be able to look and see my name in the record books, and get to have, get to know that I am always going to be in history, for the GHSA. That feeling of just winning for the first time was awesome, I just wanted to have that feeling again."

A big moment for Jones, who will forever be one of the best in the Rose City to ever do it.