Brookwood School names VanDuyne head boys basketball coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A total of 813 miles.

That’s how far Nate VanDuyne will be moving his family to lead the Brookwood Warriors boys basketball team.

VanDuyne, a native of Indiana, will officially start his tenure on June 6th.

Now, why would a basketball coach from Indiana relocate his family of five to the Rose City? Coach VanDuyne credits the uniqueness of the Brookwood community.

“My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Brookwood family,” VanDuyne said. “Brookwood represents the pursuit of excellence, growth, and strong leadership while possessing strong values. The culture at Brookwood is strong. It is a prestigious institution.”

VanDuyne has been a boys basketball head coach in the Hoosier State for the past nine seasons. He began his coaching career at just 21 years of age, immediately after finishing his college playing career at Grace College in Lake Winona, Ind. He led the Kankakee Valley Kougars in Wheatfield, Ind. for four seasons. After successfully rebuilding the Kougars, he set his sights on rebuilding Frankfort High School. At Frankfort, he inherited a program that had won only six games the previous season and finished with 22 wins in his final two seasons.

VanDuyne knows that he won’t have to rebuild the Warriors, who have been in the region finals the past four seasons with three region championships.

“We are excited to help preserve and build upon the culture and tradition that is already present,” VanDuyne added.

“It’s an exciting time for Brookwood basketball. Having had the opportunity to workout and observe the players in the program, they demonstrated a strong work ethic, possess basketball talent, and have the desire to pursue growth.”

Athletic Director Shane Boggs is excited to see the program’s continued success and growth under Coach VanDuyne’s leadership.

“Brookwood is excited about introducing Coach Nate VanDuyne as our Head Boys Basketball Coach,” Boggs said.

“He has a thorough vision for what all aspects of the program will look like. Like all great programs, that vision starts with culture and extends to all other aspects of the sport."

Coach Boggs went on to add, “Nate has a great system. His style of play will be fun for our players and has created an advantage for his teams in the past. We have a group of talented and hungry players that will thrive under his leadership.”