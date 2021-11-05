Brookwood looks to win back to back region titles for the first time in over four decades

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brookwood Warriors close out their season at Southland Academy Friday. A win, and they're the GISA AAA region three champs for the second straight year, the first time going back to back since the Warriors won three in a row from 1974 to 1976.

It's a big opportunity for the Warriors. While head coach Shane Boggs notes Southland's size, he said as long as Brookwood plays Brookwood football, they'll be just fine.

"I think the common theme is we continue to play for each other," he said Thursday. "We continue to show perseverance and we find a way to make plays late. Anytime you get to play for a region championship, you can't take that for granted. Our guys have made some key plays to play for this thing, so we're excited about that."

The game is at Southland Academy. It kicks off at 7:30.