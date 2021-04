THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brookwood golf team won the GISA AAA state championship Monday, and did so convincingly. The Warriors shot a team score of 290, good for an eight stroke win.

Jack Boltja, a Georgia Southern signee, finished -7 under for the day with a 65. Boltja’s 65 earned AAA low-medalist honors.

It's the programs first state title since 1984.