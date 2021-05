Brookwood baseball's season comes to an end in GISA AAA Final Four

Posted at 11:28 PM, May 15, 2021

TIFTON, GA. (WTXL) — GISA Baseball Class AAA State "Final Four" (winner advances to state championship series) Game 3 Tiftarea Academy 8, Brookwood 3

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.