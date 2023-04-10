Brookwood baseball leaning on experience

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brookwood baseball team has been just on the outside looking in at playing for a state title over the past few years. Two years ago, they fell in the final four. Last year, a loss in extra innings in the elite eight.

This year, with seven seniors, the Warriors are looking to finish strong and get over that hump, and they're hoping that experience helps them win the close ball games where they've fallen short in years past.

"It's a team effort and so we have to be playing the best baseball at the right time," he said. We've tended to peak the last couple years in the playoffs and play our best baseball. I think experience has already helped us in some close ball games against some very good teams. We're just kind of in a little bit of a rut right now, but I think ultimately, we'll be able to lean on that towards the end of the year as we get into the playoffs, I think we'll absolutely be able to lean on that senior leadership that's been excellent for us. It really has."

Brook plays Valwood Tuesday. State playoffs begin May 1 for GIAA teams.

