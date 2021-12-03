Brooks County travels to undefeated Metter for A-Public state semifinal

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — For the past two years, the Brooks County Trojans have watched the team on the opposite sideline celebrate a state championship. This year, the Trojans are determined to not let that happen again.

Brooks County is a win away from playing in their third straight state championship game. They have to get by undefeated Metter first.

For the Trojans, head coach Maurice Freeman says it best. Bring your bucket, bring your pail, bring your hardhat. Let's play. His team is ready to go.

"They understand what we're fighting for and they're just as excited as this coaching staff and just as excited as this community," he said Wednesday. "They've become more mentally focused. We have some good players, we have some fast players, some strong players, and we have some tough guys, but they've become more mentally focused. When it comes this late in the year, you have to have that or you'll probably be in trouble."

The Trojans are one of four teams still alive in the hunt for a state title. Their match-up at Metter kicks at 7:30. Thomasville hosts Callaway for an 8:00 game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

In Florida, Florida High and Madison County both represent on the road, with the Seminoles match-up against Chaminade set for a 7:00 kick-off. The Cowboys travel to Chiefland for a 7:30 kick in Class 1A.