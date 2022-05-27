Brooks County football receives their state championship rings

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — You hear it all the time from athletes. We're ring chasing, or ring me - athletes like the bling. If you're wearing it, that means you've won something big.

Brooks County, won the A-Public state championship this December, their first state title since 1994. Some well deserved bling, and the Trojans received their hardware this week, a long awaited prize for a season no one will forget anytime soon.

"I saw them a few weeks before the kids did," said head coach Maurice Freeman of the rings. "I couldn't wait for them to see them. I wanted to wear mine right then. It's just a special feeling. It's a chance for the general public to come in and give their thanks. It's a chance for the young men to spend some time with us and the seniors that are going out to spend some time with us and enjoy those rings together."

Because it's never too early to look towards the season, how about the War on 84 to kick things off? Brooks County opens the year against Thomasville.