Branford softball to play for Class 1A state title after topping Jay

Posted at 5:52 PM, May 22, 2023
CLERMONT, Fla. (WTXL) — It's state championship week for high school softball teams in the state of Florida, and if you're still playing, you're two wins away from winning a state title. Two Big Bend teams punched their ticket to Clermont last week, Branford and Wakulla, and up first? The Bucs of Branford High.

Branford made it to the state final four back in 2021, and were back in the state semifinals Monday, taking on defending champion Jay.

Scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, Jesse Frierson drove in Morgan Brennan for the 1-0 lead. Alexandria Whitfield added to it, squeezing home Frierson to put the Bucs up 2-0.

Laila Arnold shut it down in the circle, and the Bucs sealed up the 2-1 win and will play for the Class 1A state championship Tuesday against Liberty County. First pitch is at 4:00.

