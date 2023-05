Branford softball punches ticket to state final four; Florida High, NFC fall in regional semifinals

Posted at 11:45 AM, May 17, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Bend high school softball teams competed in FHSAA state playoff games Tuesday.

FHSAA SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

Aucilla Christian 0

Branford 2

*Branford advances to the Class 1A state semifinals in Clermont CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

North Florida Christian 1

University Christian 12 CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Episcopal 2

Florida High 1

