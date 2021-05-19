Branford softball falls in Class 1A state semifinals

CLERMONT, Fla. (WTXL) —The Branford softball team's run to a state title ended Tuesday in the Class 1A state semifinals. The Bucs took a 2-0 lead over Trenton in the fourth, but a three run fifth from the Tigers gave them the lead and they never looked back, winning 3-2 to end Branford's season.
Posted at 11:52 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 23:52:24-04
