"Boot Hill standard" reigns true in Madison County's state championship performance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Class 1A State championships in Florida High School football have run through Madison County four of the last five years. It’s a standard of success the Cowboys program has played with under head coach Mike Coe.

So when his guys went into halftime of Saturday’s state title game trailing to Hawthorne, Coe told his guys to reach deep for that extra effort to lift this team back into the game. Without ever batting an eye the Cowboys did just that and manifested big plays down the stretch that ultimately led to their 13-12 victory over the Hornets. Playing for each other is simply the Madison way.

“What I told them before the game is if you can walk in there after the game, look each other in the eye with honor and know that you gave it your all. And I told them at halftime we’re not doing that. We’re having silly penalties, stuff we haven't done in seven, eight weeks," Coe said after Saturday's game. "Still did it some in the second half and we tend to make it hard on ourselves for some reason. But just play with honor, live with honor, if you’re going to be a good husband and good dad. It starts with being a good teammate."