Bill Ragans named Lawton Chiles High School interim head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lawton Chiles High School athletic director Mike Eto confirmed to WTXL ABC 27 Monday morning that Bill Ragans will be the school’s interim head football coach.

In the note to parents, Eto added, “We are confident that Coach Ragans will provide the stability, vision and leadership necessary to succeed this season. At the end of the season, our admin team will evaluate the success of the program and determine the direction at that time.” https://t.co/aGzcjBLiwv — Kyle Logan (@KyleLoganTV) July 10, 2023

Eto said parents were informed the school did not have sufficient time for a full search for a head coach and after the 2023 season, they will evaluate and make decisions best for the program.

Leon County Schools: Kevin Pettis out as Chiles High School football coach

Ragans served as an assistant coach for the Timberwolves last season.

Ragans will oversee the program after former head coach Kevin Pettis was removed as head coach by the Leon County Schools District last month following an investigation regarding his alleged treatment of students, alleged dangerous blocking techniques against an opponent last season and housing violations regarding players on the team.