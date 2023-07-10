Watch Now
Bill Ragans named Lawton Chiles High School interim head football coach

A decision on next head coach to be made after 2023 season
The Leon County Schools District said Wednesday that the head football coach at Lawton Chiles High School, Kevin Pettis, has been removed from his position and will be reassigned.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 10, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lawton Chiles High School athletic director Mike Eto confirmed to WTXL ABC 27 Monday morning that Bill Ragans will be the school’s interim head football coach.

Eto said parents were informed the school did not have sufficient time for a full search for a head coach and after the 2023 season, they will evaluate and make decisions best for the program.

Ragans served as an assistant coach for the Timberwolves last season.

Ragans will oversee the program after former head coach Kevin Pettis was removed as head coach by the Leon County Schools District last month following an investigation regarding his alleged treatment of students, alleged dangerous blocking techniques against an opponent last season and housing violations regarding players on the team.

