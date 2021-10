Big Bend volleyball teams play for District Championships Thursday night

Posted at 12:39 AM, Oct 22, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Class 1A District 3 Championship

Sneads 3, Cottondale 0 Class 1A District 4 Championship

Liberty County 0, Blountstown 3 Class 1A District 5 Championship

Lafayette 0, Branford 3 Class 2A District 1 Championship

Rocky Bayou 2, North Florida Christian 3 Class 2A District 2 Championship

Aucilla Christian 0, St. John Paul II 3 Class 3A District 1 Championship

Florida High 2, Pensacola Catholic 3 Class 6A District 3 Semifinals

Forest 0, Chiles 3

Gainesville 2, Leon 3

*Chiles and Leon will play for the District Championship Friday 10/22 at 6:00 at Leon High School

