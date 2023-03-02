Big Bend talent takes the field for 850 All-Star game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A special night for Big Bend high school soccer players Wednesday, as the top guys and girls took the field for a final time this season in the second 850 All-Star game.

The rosters were made up of all grade levels and selected by their coaches, and the game was supported by the Tallahassee Soccer Club, the Capital City's amateur soccer club. The goal? To give these kids a chance to play another game this season, and for the seniors, to have a final chance to take the field with their friends.

"We wanted them to go out on a great note," said Tallahassee Soccer Club's Chris Petley. "Only the people that raise a trophy at the end of the year end the season with a smile, so we wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to have fun, really show out all their skills in front of their friends and family in front of this amazing crowd, and it's just about the experience we can provide for these students. It's a memory they'll for their whole lives. They were an All-Star. That means something."