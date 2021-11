Big Bend, South Georgia student-athletes take advantage of early signing period

Posted at 11:53 PM, Nov 10, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High

- Tre Donaldson, Basketball (plans to play football) - Auburn

- Tonie Morgan, Basketball - Georgia Tech

- Audia Young, Basketball - Auburn

- Drew Faurot, Baseball - UCF

- Ethan Miller, Baseball- Bishop State

- Jodi Cobb, Diving - Kentucky North Florida Christian

- Aiden Butler, Baseball - Polk State College

- Emma Brice, Softball - West Florida Maclay

- Breanna Tanton, Volleyball - Coastal Georgia Aucilla Christian

- Madeline Jordan, Equestrian - Baylor Brookwood

- Ella Grace Squires, Basketball - Covenant College

- Jay Sanders, Golf - Berry College

- Katherine Cook, Golf - Florida State Thomasville

- Whit Wetherington, Baseball - Troy

