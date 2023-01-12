Big Bend, south Georgia represented well in McDonald's All-American nominees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a ton of talent on the hardwood across the Big Bend and south Georgia, and Wednesday was proof of that, as more than 700 boys and girls basketball players nationwide were named 2023 McDonald's All-American nominees.

Crossroad's Kris Parker and Florida High's Anthony Robinson represent the area for the boys, while Florida High's Chrissy Faust and Laniyah Guinea are in for the girls. Faith Johnson and Otaifo Esenabhalu are representing Lowndes, and Essence Cody makes the list from Valdosta High.

The final roster of 48 players, 24 girls and 24 boys, will be named later this month.