Big Bend, South Georgia Early Signing Day 2021: Who is going where?

(WTXL) — Wednesday begins the Early Signing Period, which is the first time this academic year football players can sign their National Letter of Intent and lock down their scholarship offer. Athletes from other sports could begin signing in November.

Below are some of the athletes around the Big Bend and South Georgia who are signing their National Letters of Intent early.

FLORIDA

Rickards:



Football:

Lionel Whitaker - University of Maryland



Gadsden County:



Football:

Zaire Riley - Florida A&M University Jaden Moore - Allen University Tyson Scott - Allen University



Lincoln:



Football:

Perry Fisher - University of Maryland Omarion Laroach - Fort Valley State University

Softball:

Gwendolen McGinnis - University of Tampa

Baseball:

Jordan Logsdon - Southern Union State Community College Adam Parzych - Daytona State College Dalton Kuhn - LB Wallace Community College



Munroe:



Football:

Wyatt Sullivan - Florida Atlantic University



Godby:



Football:

Bryce Cowan - Vanderbilt University Chase Gillespie - Vanderbilt University Chauncey Kamakea - Georgia State University Kajuan Banks - South Carolina



GEORGIA

Valdosta:



Football:

Jaccarrius Peak - TBD Isaiah Holland - Georgia State University Ja'Darian Rhym - Auburn University



Thomas County Central:



Football:

Marcus Christian - Mercer University



Thomasville:



Football:

Joe Williams - Kennesaw State University



Bainbridge:



Deyon Bouie - Texas A&M University

Lowndes:



Football:

Jacurri Brown - University of Miami (FL) DeAunte Hunter - University of South Florida Josh Pickett - Mercer University



Brooks County:



Football:

Omari Arnold - Georgia Southern University



Colquitt County:

