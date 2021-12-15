Watch
Big Bend, South Georgia Early Signing Day 2021: Who is going where?

College Signing Day
Posted at 10:38 PM, Dec 14, 2021
(WTXL) — Wednesday begins the Early Signing Period, which is the first time this academic year football players can sign their National Letter of Intent and lock down their scholarship offer. Athletes from other sports could begin signing in November.

Below are some of the athletes around the Big Bend and South Georgia who are signing their National Letters of Intent early.

FLORIDA

Rickards:

  • Football:
    • Lionel Whitaker - University of Maryland

Gadsden County:

  • Football:
    • Zaire Riley - Florida A&M University
    • Jaden Moore - Allen University
    • Tyson Scott - Allen University

Lincoln:

  • Football:
    • Perry Fisher - University of Maryland
    • Omarion Laroach - Fort Valley State University
  • Softball:
    • Gwendolen McGinnis - University of Tampa
  • Baseball:
    • Jordan Logsdon - Southern Union State Community College
    • Adam Parzych - Daytona State College
    • Dalton Kuhn - LB Wallace Community College

Munroe:

  • Football:
    • Wyatt Sullivan - Florida Atlantic University

Godby:

  • Football:
    • Bryce Cowan - Vanderbilt University
    • Chase Gillespie - Vanderbilt University
    • Chauncey Kamakea - Georgia State University
    • Kajuan Banks - South Carolina

GEORGIA

Valdosta:

  • Football:
    • Jaccarrius Peak - TBD
    • Isaiah Holland - Georgia State University
    • Ja'Darian Rhym - Auburn University

Thomas County Central:

  • Football:
    • Marcus Christian - Mercer University

Thomasville:

  • Football:
    • Joe Williams - Kennesaw State University

Bainbridge:

  • Deyon Bouie - Texas A&M University

Lowndes:

  • Football:
    • Jacurri Brown - University of Miami (FL)
    • DeAunte Hunter - University of South Florida
    • Josh Pickett - Mercer University

Brooks County:

  • Football:
    • Omari Arnold - Georgia Southern University

Colquitt County:

  • Football:
    • Pershaun Fann - University of Buffalo
