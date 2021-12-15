Big Bend, South Georgia Early Signing Day 2021: Who is going where?

(WTXL) — Wednesday begins the Early Signing Period, which is the first time this academic year football players can sign their National Letter of Intent and lock down their scholarship offer. Athletes from other sports could begin signing in November.
Below are some of the athletes around the Big Bend and South Georgia who are signing their National Letters of Intent early.
FLORIDA
Rickards:
- Football:
- Lionel Whitaker - University of Maryland
Gadsden County:
- Football:
- Zaire Riley - Florida A&M University
- Jaden Moore - Allen University
- Tyson Scott - Allen University
Lincoln:
- Football:
- Perry Fisher - University of Maryland
- Omarion Laroach - Fort Valley State University
- Softball:
- Gwendolen McGinnis - University of Tampa
- Baseball:
- Jordan Logsdon - Southern Union State Community College
- Adam Parzych - Daytona State College
- Dalton Kuhn - LB Wallace Community College
Munroe:
- Football:
- Wyatt Sullivan - Florida Atlantic University
Godby:
- Football:
- Bryce Cowan - Vanderbilt University
- Chase Gillespie - Vanderbilt University
- Chauncey Kamakea - Georgia State University
- Kajuan Banks - South Carolina
GEORGIA
Valdosta:
- Football:
- Jaccarrius Peak - TBD
- Isaiah Holland - Georgia State University
- Ja'Darian Rhym - Auburn University
Thomas County Central:
- Football:
- Marcus Christian - Mercer University
Thomasville:
- Football:
- Joe Williams - Kennesaw State University
Bainbridge:
- Deyon Bouie - Texas A&M University
Lowndes:
- Football:
- Jacurri Brown - University of Miami (FL)
- DeAunte Hunter - University of South Florida
- Josh Pickett - Mercer University
Brooks County:
- Football:
- Omari Arnold - Georgia Southern University
Colquitt County:
- Football:
- Pershaun Fann - University of Buffalo